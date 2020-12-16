Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Karnataka / Husband and wife in fight for gram panchayat seat in Karnataka

Husband and wife in fight for gram panchayat seat in Karnataka

The villagers, however, are in a fix, not able to decide who to vote for as the couple jointly campaigns and appeals for votes.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnataka

Image for representation. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

In an interesting contest, a married couple is contesting against each other for a gram panchayat position in the upcoming polls in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The two-phase gram panchayat polls are slated with voting scheduled on December 22 and 27. The results will be declared on December 30.

In Kodagu district’s Hoskote gram panchayat in Kambibana village, Kishore and his wife Shrija are contesting against each other. Interestingly, they campaign jointly while meeting with villagers and appealing to vote for them. Shrija told local media that while they are a couple within their home, they are contesting as individuals against each other.

Also read: ‘Tolerating is also sin’ - Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir

Kishore said he would be happy irrespective of who wins the polls. He said the aim of the elected individual would be to solve the issues faced by the village and provide amenities like better road connectivity, greater bus services and improving telecom reception in the area. The gram panchayat polls are held without any party affiliation.

The villagers, however, are in a fix, not able to decide who to vote for as the couple jointly campaigns and appeals for votes. Nine other candidates are in the fray for the same seat which goes to polls in the first phase on December 22.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen initiative Count Us In
by Rishabh Suri
Ruby the sniffer dog gets ‘cop of the month’ award in Raigarh
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Husband and wife in fight for gram panchayat seat in Karnataka
by HT Correspondent
Extra concussion substitutes to be trialed in world football
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.