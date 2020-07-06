In revised order, Karnataka to place visitors from other states in 14-day home quarantine

Karnataka government said visitors will have to now undergo a 14-day home quarantine. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Karnataka government on Monday once again revised the quarantine norms for people coming from other areas, including Maharashtra, amid a spurt in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The state government said visitors will have to now undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The quarantine norms are regularly reviewed and calibrated with the prevailing Unlock 2 guidelines and infusion of technology and community involvement to enforce strict home quarantine,” it said in an order.

Karnataka had said earlier that only people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka.

Those coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, the government had said in June.

Before that, institutional quarantine was also mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka had on Sunday reported another record spurt in cases as 1,925 new people were found to be infected with Covid-19, taking the tally to 23,474. It also includes 372 deaths and 9,847 recoveries.

The state capital of Bengaluru alone accounted for 1,235 of these new cases. With Sunday’s numbers, Bengaluru accounts for more than 60% of the state’s 13,251 active cases.