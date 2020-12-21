Sections
JD(S) denies plan to merge with BJP

JD(S) chief and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, said: “The Janata Dal (S), which is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem, will never think of political merger. The party, which is a strong voice of the people, will never display such stupidity. At the most, we may extend issue-based support to the BJP if needed in the public interest. There is no importance for any imaginary reports on the political merger.”

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:10 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The JD(S) recently helped the BJP pass a controversial farm bill in the upper house in the state where the BJP does not enjoy a majority. (PTI file photo)

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday denied any move to merge his party with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but said he was willing to extend “issue-based” support to the BJP, if required.

His comment comes a day after senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti declared that his party and the BJP were “natural allies”, triggering speculation.

The JD(S) recently helped the BJP pass a controversial farm bill in the upper house in the state where the BJP does not enjoy a majority.

Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said: “The Janata Dal (S), which is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem, will never think of political merger. The party, which is a strong voice of the people, will never display such stupidity. At the most, we may extend issue-based support to the BJP if needed in the public interest. There is no importance for any imaginary reports on the political merger.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Yediyurappa also issued a statement to the media saying while it was true that the JD(S) had extended issue-based support in the council, there was no truth in the party merging with the BJP.

