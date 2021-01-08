Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving

Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday that the state is likely to receive 13.9 lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccine in a ‘day or two’.

Speaking to the media after visiting a hospital where a vaccination dry run is taking place, Sudhakar said, “The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the health ministry that either tomorrow or day after, probably 13.9 lakh vials of the vaccine (will arrive) in the state. It is a big happy news for us.”

About 6.30 lakh healthcare workers, serving in both government and private sector, have registered for vaccination. Policemen, health workers, medical personnel and Corona warriors will get the vaccine on priority, said the minister.

The vaccination dry run is being conducted at 263 places across the state on Friday. It is being carried out at seven locations in each district, across 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state.

On Thursday, the minister said that the central government had provided 24 lakh syringes and that the state has 10 walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,201 Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs), 3039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The central government, Sudhakar added, had also provided 64 large ILRs of 225 litres holding capacity each. Two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer will be received from the centre, he added.