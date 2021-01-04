Sections
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to hold marathon meeting with party MLAs

According to sources, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the upcoming budget and the organisation of the party in the state in today’s meeting. He will also hear the grievances of MLAs.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Bengaluru

The meetings come in light of brewing discontent among the state’s MLAs who were reported as saying that there would be a leadership change in the state after January 15. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from 11 am to 8 pm today.

Yesterday, a BJP core committee meeting was held at Shivamogga where Karnataka party in-charge Arun Singh was present.

This comes in light of brewing discontent among the state’s MLAs who were reported as saying that there would be a leadership change in the state after January 15.



“Yediyurappa’s own MLAs are saying that there will be a leadership change in the state after January 15. It clearly shows that everything is not well in the government. Yediyurappa is certifying himself again and again that he will remain as chief minister for another two and a half years. This shows everything is not well,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar had said on Friday.

Yediyurappa will meet MLAs of the Kalyana Karnataka region from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, including MLAs of Chikmagalur, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Mandya, and Ramanagar.

From 2:30 to 4:00, MLAs from the state’s Central region will meet with the CM, followed by representatives from the central Karnataka region and districts bordering Mumbai till 6.00.

At the end of the day from 6:30 to 8:00, the CM will meet MLAs from the Coastal Karnataka region.

