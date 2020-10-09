Karnataka CM to implement PM Modi’s Covid-19 containment tips in worst-hit areas

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has directed authorities to take immediate steps to bring down the infection rate in the state. (PTI Photo)

With Covid cases’ upward spiral in Karnataka and the state registering the second-highest number of infections in the country after Maharashtra, a worried chief minister B S Yediyurappa reviewed the situation in a meeting with the district collectors (DCs) of top ten affected districts even as leader of opposition Siddaramiah criticised the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Karnataka CM reviewed the progress of disease containment measures in Bellary, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts with the DC’s and Zilla Panchayat CEOs. Later speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said the district administrations explained the reasons behind the recent spurt and were directed to step up efforts to control the spread of the virus.

“One good thing though is that the fatality rate in the state is less than one percent. At the recent review meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with states having high case numbers, he had given some specific directions on how to address and I have asked these districts to implement the same,” Yediyurappa added.

Since Dharwad district had the highest fatality rate in the state, the CM directed that a special team be sent there to examine and correct the situation. Yediyurappa has also directed the state administration to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, considered more reliable and accurate, than rely on the faster but less accurate rapid antigen tests.

Stating that 50% of all fatalities in the state have happened within 72 hours of hospital admission, he said this indicated the need to step up monitoring and testing at an earlier stage. The government is also examining an audit of all deaths which have happened 72 hours after admission of a patient.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the preparations for the world famous Mysuru Dasara and said the celebrations this year should be virtual as far as possible and all necessary precautions should be taken to ensure it does not aid in the spread of Covid.

However, the leader of opposition in assembly, Siddaramaiah, attacked the state government on the Covid issue. “Around 10,000 Covid cases and 100 Covid deaths are being recorded every day in Karnataka. Around 6.68 lakh people have been infected till now and about 1.16 lakh cases are there. Looks like the whole @BSYBJP government is in infected state,” he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that there are discrepancies in the data presented by the government’s BBMP bulletin and that of the department of health and family welfare. He also claimed that there are proven incidents of under-reporting of cases and accused the government of trying to hide its failure.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 10,704 new cases, taking the total number of active cases to 117,143. The state also recorded 101 deaths, taking the toll to 9,675.