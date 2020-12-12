Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka Deputy CM condemns Wistron plant violence

Karnataka Deputy CM condemns Wistron plant violence

Narayan also said that he had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Kolar to ensure all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kolar Karnataka

Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka. (ANI)

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday condemned the incident in which hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar district of Karnataka and smashing the office properties.

“It was imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wonton violence,” the Deputy CM said.

Narayan also said that he had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Kolar to ensure all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified. “Strict action will be taken under the law against the errant elements,” he said.

Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka. “Our government will do the needful to ensure that the situation is resolved expeditiously and all stakeholders and their concerns are allayed,” he added.

“We will ensure that all workers’ rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared,” he assured.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling as she enjoys a day at the beach
by HT Entertainment Desk
The viral cake ‘slicing’ hack gets a mixed response from bakers
by Sanchita Kalra
Aston Villa sink Wolves with late El Ghazi penalty
by Reuters
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Puri Jagannath temple to open on December 23 and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.