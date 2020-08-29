Karnataka govt briefs governor about the action taken to implement NEP 2020

Sections
By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

Deputy chief minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had on August 26 announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. (ANI Photo)

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr CN Aswathanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education met governor Vajubhai Wala and briefed him about the actions taken regarding implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, on Friday.

According to an official release, Aswathanarayana said that Karnataka wanted to become the first state in the country to implement this policy and also made aware the governor of the suggestions expressed by the sub-committees of the task force.

“The implementation would start as soon as the task force submits the final draft, which is expected to happen very soon,” he said.

The minister also briefed the Governor about the import and changes that are expected after the implementation of the policy.



The Governor expressed his happiness about the steps being taken by the government with regard to the implementation of the policy and also gave him some suggestions.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

Deputy chief minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had on August 26 announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person.

Also read: Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1

He announced that the academic year for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes, while the offline classes will be start in October.

