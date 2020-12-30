Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka health minister says seven UK returnees test positive for new Covid-19 strain

Karnataka health minister says seven UK returnees test positive for new Covid-19 strain

“Out of the UK returnees, seven people in Karnataka have contracted this new variant. 3 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and 4 in Shivamogga are infected. Everyone must follow the government guidelines to contain new variant, institutional quarantine must be strictly adhered with,” health minister Sudhakar said.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Bengaluru

According to a statement from the Karnataka health department, emphasising the importance of research in medical science, the Minister said that there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer. (Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)

Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

“Out of the UK returnees, seven people in Karnataka have contracted this new variant. 3 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and 4 in Shivamogga are infected. Everyone must follow the government guidelines to contain new variant, institutional quarantine must be strictly adhered with,” Sudhakar said while speaking at the Homeopathy day function at RGUHS in Bengaluru.

There is a need to develop medicine for Covid-19 in Homeopathy as well, he added.

According to a statement from the Karnataka health department, emphasising the importance of research in medical science, the Minister said that there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.

“Arsenicum album is said to be effective to control Covid-19, but there is a need to develop proper medicine for Corona in Homeopathy, he said.

Asserting that homeopathy practice should be emcouraged, he said: “It was widely used when typhoid was detected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has given more importance to Ayush. Our government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be deputing one Ayush doctor at each PHCs across the state.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
by Zia Haq
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Regular classes in Karnataka set to begin from Jan 1, education minister checks preparedness
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nitish Kumar trashes RJD’s claims of defections from JD (U), says party is united
by Vijay Swaroop
CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed: Ancelotti
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.