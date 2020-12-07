Sections
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka: ‘Love jihad’ to be discussed in next session, says minister

Karnataka: ‘Love jihad’ to be discussed in next session, says minister

Officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh against “love jihad”, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, asserting the state will have a law against such practices.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bengaluru

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the Karnataka government will ‘remove’ love jihad in the next session. (PTI)

The anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature, while a law against “love jihad” will be taken up in the next session, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

“It has been decided at the government level to enact anti-cow slaughter legislation during this session. Cow is worshiped as god by farmers, there is a special place for cows in Indian culture. To stop the killing of cows we are beginning this law in Karnataka,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he asserted that it is guarantee that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be cent percent introduced.

“No love jihad during this session, in the next session we will remove love jihad,” he added.



A team of officials led by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had recently visited Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where anti-cow slaughter law has been enacted, to study about its implementation, aimed at strengthening the bill to be introduced during the session that began today.

Officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh against “love jihad”, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, asserting the state will have a law against such practices.

Uttar Pradesh had recently promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress will oppose if the government tries to bring in legislation against “love jihad” and cow slaughter.

