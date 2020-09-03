Karnataka’s coastal districts likely to receive widespread rains from Sept 3-7: IMD

Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions. (ANI file photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Thursday said that the coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to September 7.

“Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal districts are very likely to receive widespread rain from September 3- 7. Bengaluru city is also very likely to experience rainfall and thundershowers during this period,” CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The weather department has further predicted that heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions. Since August 1, more than 80 people lost their lives in rain and flood related incidents. The state government has opened 104 relief camps in which over 3,800 people have been moved so far.

Earlier, the state government announced a emergency relief aid of Rs 50 crore and 10,000 as immediate relief to those affected adding that Rs five lakh was for completely damaged houses and amount for partially damaged houses would be given on the basis of extent of damage.

Meanwhile, researchers from IIT Kharagpur said that Southern India is likely to record maximum increase in extreme rainfall as compared to states in central and northern parts of the country.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)