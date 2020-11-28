Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka to bring bill to ban cow slaughter in upcoming assembly session

Karnataka to bring bill to ban cow slaughter in upcoming assembly session

Minister Prabhu Chavan said the detailed provisions of the proposed law are being worked out.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:41 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

BJP had tried to ban cow slaughter in Karnataka earlier too but the bill wasn’t approved by governor. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government will introduce a bill to ban cow slaughter in the state during the upcoming assembly session which starts on December 7. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka animal husbandary minister Prabhu Chavan said that this was finalised in the cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Pointing out that banning cow slaughter was a part of the BJP manifesto, Chavan said that an earlier BJP government had passed a similar legislation in 2010. However, the legislation had not received the then governor’s assent. This time Chavan said they anticipate no such hurdle.

Also Read: Yediyurappa’s move to grant reservation to Lingayats deferred after high command’s intervention

The minister also said detailed provisions of the proposed law are being worked out and the government would study similar legislation implemented in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states. “This time Gau Mata will be protected as promised in our manifesto.”

However, buffaloes and bullocks which are older than 12 years or unfit for breeding will be allowed to be slaughtered according to the legislation being planned.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
Nov 28, 2020 08:55 IST
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Nov 28, 2020 07:05 IST

latest news

Ira Khan talks about living by her own: ‘It’s a nice feeling’
Nov 28, 2020 09:13 IST
Los Angeles virus restrictions to halt nearly all gatherings
Nov 28, 2020 09:07 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir and all the latest news
Nov 28, 2020 09:03 IST
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Nov 28, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.