Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Karnataka / Nearly 9,400 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to 3.98 lakh

Nearly 9,400 fresh cases push Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to 3.98 lakh

Bengaluru Urban still continues to be worst-hit district from the pandemic although Sunday’s daily count was less than that of Saturday’s. As many as 2,824 people were infected with Covid-19 on Sunday while 3,093 cases were added on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state has 33.48 lakh tests so far out of which 72,684 tests were done on Sunday. (AP Photo. Representative image)

Karnataka on Sunday 9,319 cases and 95 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which pushed the tally to 3.98 lakh, the state’s health department said.

The total cases include 99,266 active cases, 2.92 lakh discharges and over 6,300 deaths.

The health department said that as of Sunday 4.94 lakh people were home quarantined while in the past two weeks, 7.86 lakh primary contacts and 10.90 lakh secondary contacts had been traced.

Bengaluru Urban still continues to be worst-hit district from the pandemic although Sunday’s daily count was less than that of Saturday’s. As many as 2,824 people were infected with Covid-19 on Sunday while 3,093 cases were added on Saturday.



Mysuru is the second most affected, with 686 fresh cases and five deaths on Sunday. As per the health bulletin 427 cases were reported in Belagavi, 396 in Ballari, 326 in Dakshina Kannada, 324 in Hassan followed by others, the health bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the state will achieve the target of conducting one lakh Covid-19 tests per day.

“From one testing lab for Covid-19 test, we have opened 108 labs in 6 months. From 300 tests per day, we have increased to 75,000. This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests per day,” he added.

The state has 33.48 lakh tests so far out of which 72,684 tests were done on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty
Sep 06, 2020 23:33 IST
Battle honour day of 2 Sikh regiment observed at Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum
Sep 06, 2020 23:28 IST
Bihar likely to follow Centre’s Unlock-4 guidelines, formal call on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 23:29 IST
12 booked for murderous attack on 28-year-old man in Ludhiana
Sep 06, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.