‘Only God has to save us from Corona’, says Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu

On Wednesday the state added 3176 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the cumulative total to 47,253 which includes 18466 discharges and 928 deaths.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:02 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times

Bangalore City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust jointly organised "Covid-19" health checkup to police Personnel at Police Commissioner Office in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Even as Karnataka edged past Gujarat to become the state with the fourth-highest Covid-19 cases in the country, the state health, and family welfare minister B Sriramulu more or less threw up his hands on the growing count by saying “Only God has to save us from coronavirus.”

Sriramulu was speaking to reporters in Chitradurga where he said, “Worldwide the number of Corona cases is increasing. All of us should be alert. Whether you are ruling or in opposition, rich or poor, the virus doesn’t discriminate. Cases, I am sure one hundred per cent, will only go up in the next two months. One can keep claiming government negligence or irresponsibility of ministers or that cases are up because of a lack of coordination among ministers. All of these allegations made are far from the truth. Only God can save us from Corona.”

The health minister’s statement came on a day when Karnataka for the first time ever recorded more than 3,000 cases in a single day. On Wednesday the state added 3,176 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the cumulative total to 47,253 which includes 18466 discharges and 928 deaths. The health minister’s remarks came before Wednesday’s official numbers were released by the government.

Bangalore continued to account for the bulk of new cases with it recording 1,975 cases on Wednesday taking the total active cases in the city to 17,051. The city is under lockdown till 22 July for a week.



Meanwhile, Karnataka’s medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that a Rs 5,000 incentive would be provided to plasma donors who have recovered from the virus.

Plasma therapy is seen as one of the more promising cures for Covid-19.

