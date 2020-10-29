PM’s dynastic corruption remarks clear reference to CM, his sons: Siddaramaiah

Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said PM Modi built a tower of dreams in 2014 that never became a reality (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka-Siddaramaiah on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks about dynastic corruption during Bihar election campaign and said it seemed a clear reference to Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his sons.

“People expected transparent and corruption-free governance. But, BS Yediyurappa is freely indulging in corrupt practices. BJP Karnataka leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that BSY and sons are indulging in corrupt practices. What more certificate is required?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“Narendra Modi has spoken about dynastic corruption during the Bihar election campaign. Looks like it was in a clear reference to BS Yediyurappa and sons,” he said in another tweet.Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said PM Modi built a tower of dreams in 2014 that never became a reality.

“Narendra Modi had built a tower of dreams during 2014 elections. But it never became reality and even people have realised that. People will not believe him now. He had promised to generate two crore jobs a year. Had he fulfilled the promise, the unemployment rate would not have reached 45 year high,” he said.

He said that BJP government in Karnataka has not started even a single new programme in the state.

“Apart from continuing our government program and policies, BS Yediyurappa has not started even a single new program. Even the existing programs are being starved of funds for effective implementation,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“BJP Karnataka is distributing lot of money to voters in Sira. There are evidences to prove it as well. Why are election commission and police dept silent on this?” he said in a series of tweets.Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for by-polls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9.

The Sira seat fell vacant following the death of JD-S MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5.The Election Commission has said that the guidelines relating to Covid-19 are to be followed strictly during the by-polls.