Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Karnataka / Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues

Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues

According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on ‘salary issues.’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bengaluru

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid ‘on time’ besides concerns over ‘many deductions’ from their salary. (AP)

The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to ‘salary’, police said.

Quoting preliminary inputs, police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, about 51 kilometers from here, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with ‘salary related issues.’

According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on ‘salary issues.’

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid ‘on time’ besides concerns over ‘many deductions’ from their salary.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
by Neeraj Chauhan| Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
by Shailesh Gaikwad
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘India’s Iron Man’ Milind gets Fitspiration award for being ‘blade runner’
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Paras Chhabra’s fan mocks Sidharth Shukla’s age, Rahul Vaidya hits back
by HT Entertainment Desk
Air India gets reprieve in UK court over aircraft lease payments
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.