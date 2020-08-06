Yediyurappa asks ministers to stay in rain-affected areas as Karnataka battles flood-like situation

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has taken stock of the rain situation in the state and ordered relief measures. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has directed district in charge ministers in his government to remain in their districts and take charge of relief operations amid continuing heavy rains in the state leading to landslides, flood-like situation, water logging and attendant issues.

The CM, who is currently under treatment for Coved 19, said he had empowered ministers to take immediate steps to mitigate the worsening situation in their respective areas.

“In wake of the continued downpour in the state, I have directed District in-charge Ministers to tour the affected areas, remain in their districts, ensure distribution of relief and initiate all necessary measures to help the affected people,” a release from Yediyurappa’s office said.

Yediyurappa had instructed the state chief secretary to take necessary steps to mitigate the damage caused by the rising rainfall and ordered release of Rs 50 crore to meet with exigencies arising out of the emergency situation. On Thursday, Yediyurappa said more money will be released if needed.

“I have already ordered release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief works in rain hit districts and asked Ministers to take decisions about works that need to be immediately carried out in the affected areas. Assured them of additional funds for relief work, if required,” the statement added.

Also Read: Landslide in Karnataka’s Mudigere due to heavy rains

A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to the heavy rainfall in the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Wednesday.

Heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka have caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district and severe waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in different parts of the Kodagu district.

Cauvery river at Kudige in Kodagu district of the state has crossed the danger level and is rising, according to the state water commission.

Also Read: Covid-19: HAL donates ambulances to Karnataka govt hospitals

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan have been battered by incessant rains in the last two-three days creating a threatening situation.

Several districts of the state’s coastal, Malnad and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue. Several parts of north Karnataka, especially the border district of Belagavi are also facing flood situation as inflow has increased in Krishna river and its tributaries due to heavy rains in neighboring Maharashtra and also in the district.

With inflow increasing in Tungabhadra river, there is flood like situation in parts of Ballari district also.