Home / Kerala / 54-day old baby suffers brain damage after father flings her on cot

Doctor Sojan Ipe of MOSC Medical College Hospital at Kolenchery said that the damage caused to the brain is serious. The child was admitted with bleeding in the brain on Friday.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Kochi Kerala

Shaiju Thomas has been charged with IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Juvenile Justice Act. (ANI)

A 54-day-old baby suffered brain damage after she was allegedly slapped and thrown on a cot at home by his father in Angamaly municipality of Ernakulam district, police said.

On Saturday, 40-year-old pastor Shaiju Thomas, who is the child’s father was arrested by the Angamaly police in connection with the incident. He is currently lodged at the Covid first-line treatment centre at Angamaly.

Shaiju has been charged with IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Juvenile Justice Act.



According to Angamaly Police, ‘‘the accused was always doubtful of his wife and raised questions over the parenthood of the child. He had slapped the child on multiple occasions. She fell unconscious on Thursday night after a similar attack and was taken to the hospital. We have so far received enough evidence against the accused.’‘

