After surge in Covid cases, IMA urges Kerala CM to declare health emergency

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Thiruvananthapuram

According to the release, till now, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kerala is 1,79,922 including 57,879 active cases. (Reuters file photo)

With the test positivity rate reaching 12.59 per cent and Kerala witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday requested the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare a health emergency in the state.

As per the official release, IMA said that the Covid-19 protocol should be strictly followed and people should follow social distancing along with the use of masks and sanitisers.

IMA said that in the last 28 days Covid-19 was confirmed in more than one lakh people in Kerala, and in this backdrop, there needs to be systematic coordination between various departments to tackle the emerging Covid situation in the state in an efficient manner.

“There is a lack of effective coordination between various departments. A coordination committee should be formed including professional organisations like IMA,” it said.



IMA also demanded that Covid-19 testing should be increased in the state.

“Only by testing and isolating those infected with the virus a community spread can be avoided. The testing should be increased up to one lakh a day,” it stated.

It further suggested that the government should publish real-time data of beds, ICUs, ventilators available in hospitals.

According to the release, till now, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kerala is 1,79,922 including 57,879 active cases. As many as 697 lives have been claimed by the virus so far.

