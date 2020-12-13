Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM

Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM

“From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free,” Thomas Issac tweeted, asking why the center is hesitating for Covid-19.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Thiruvananthapuram

Thomas Issac’s tweet comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state. (PTI)

Echoing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccine, once cleared, will be available free of cost in the state.

“From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala,” the minister tweeted.

This tweet by the minister comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.

The local body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, with the final phase due on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

YourSpace: Pune residents unite to protect Vetal tekdi
by Prachi Bari
TMC talks to disgruntled minister Rajib Banerjee, expels rebel Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
by Tanmay Chatterjee
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.