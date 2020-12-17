Sections
Home / Kerala / ‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM writes to PM, asks to rein in central agencies

‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM writes to PM, asks to rein in central agencies

“Instead of conducting an effective and co-ordinated inquiry into the gold smuggling case, central agencies are doing everything else here,” the CM stated.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

File photo: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

A day after pulling off a victory in Kerala local body elections chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requesting him to rein in central agencies in the state.

In the letter, he said central agencies came to the state to investigate the gold smuggling case but they jumped their briefs and are looking into some of the pet projects of the state government to embarrass it deliberately. He said soon after the gold smuggling case surfaced in July he wrote a letter to the PM seeking a central agency probe because it was posing a serious threat to the economic security of the nation.

“Instead of conducting an effective and co-ordinated inquiry into the gold smuggling case, central agencies are doing everything else here. The statements given by the accused are selectively leaked to the media. The information regarding summons get into the knowledge of media even before the address receives it,” he said in the letter, adding that there was an orchestrated campaign to defame political leadership. He said even statements recorded before the magistrate were being leaked out to the media selectively.

Also read: Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC

In the four-page letter, the chief minister said that after five months of inquiry into gold smuggling case neither the source nor the end-user of the smuggled metal remain unknown. No headway was made in apprehending the suspects who are abroad. “Instead, the aim of the central agencies seems to be tarnishing the image of the state government,” he said, adding that the agencies were interested more into digging some of the pet projects of the government. He said actions of these agencies will not augur well in a democratic and federal polity. He listed out several incidents to buttress his points.

