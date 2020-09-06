Sections
Home / Kerala / ‘Kudos’: FM Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers in Kerala

‘Kudos’: FM Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers in Kerala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked about the well being of two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) who were hit by gold smugglers’ car when they tried to stop it outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said.

Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.

“Appreciate the dedication with which the team is working in these challenging times. Have directed Secretary, DoR to ensure complete medical care is extended. Kudos for the commitment shown,” Sitharaman tweeted.

“The injured officials have been admitted to a hospital here,” DRI officials said.



“One smuggler has been taken into custody while two managed to flee after their car lost control and hit a tree,” the officials added.

Four kilograms of gold has been recovered from the car.

