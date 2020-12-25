Focus on containing Covid-19 death rate: Muraleedharan to Kerala govt over its farm laws stance

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Friday said the Kerala government should focus checking the rise in the death rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) instead of holding discussions on issues concerning other states. Muraleedharan, who belongs to Kerala, criticised the government after state law minister AK Balan and agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan earlier in the day, seeking his nod for a brief assembly session to discuss and pass a resolution against the three central farm laws, which have triggered protests by farmers.

“Kerala’s Covid-19 death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which aren’t related to the state,” Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Kerala government had earlier on Tuesday requested the state governor to allow a brief session in the assembly on the protests against the three farm bills but Khan turned it down. “The meeting turned out to be a positive one. We have discussed all the matters. With regard to the convening of the assembly on December 31, we hope the Governor will take an appropriate decision,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Balan remained hopeful that Khan would allow a special session. Balan also said that it was not desirable of the governor’s office to get involved in controversies. “The governor’s action, denying permission to convene a special assembly session decided by the state cabinet, is unconstitutional. This should not be seen as a personal issue between the governor and the government. Government is not interested in any controversy,” Balan wrote in an article published in various Malayalam-language newspapers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised political leaders in Kerala. “Those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies and publicity but they did nothing for the mandi system in their own state,” he said.

Kerala currently is the worst-affected state in the country in terms of Covid-19 infections. The state currently has 63,328 active cases and has recorded 2,914 deaths. Kerala also accounted for more than 20% of the 167,221 new cases reported over the last week.