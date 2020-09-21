2 migrant labourers killed in Ernakulam quarry blast

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi/Ernakulam

Two labourers were killed after an explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district today. (ANI Photo)

Two migrant labourers were killed in a blast which took place in a quarry at Malayattoor in Ernakulam district on Monday morning.

“The blast took place in a building where explosives were stored for the purpose of blasting rocks,” Kalady police said. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, police added.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Periyannan, a native of Tamil Nadu, and D Naga from Karnataka.

Further details are awaited.