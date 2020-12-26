Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala Assembly session likely to be held on December 31 to discuss farm laws

Kerala Assembly session likely to be held on December 31 to discuss farm laws

The governor had earlier turned down the plea of the LDF government to convene a special session on December 23 to discuss the new laws, saying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not addressed the question raised by him on the nature of emergency warranating the very brief session.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Thiruvananthapuram

In a letter to Vijayan, the governor had stated that the Kerala government wanted the special session to “discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution.” In picture - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Kerala CMO)

Decks appear to have been cleared for the one-day session of the Kerala assembly on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious farm laws of the Centre against which farmers are protesting in Delhi.

Raj Bhavan sources said the clarification sought by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been given by the government and Khan could give his assent for the session by Monday.

The governor had earlier turned down the plea of the LDF government to convene a special session on December 23 to discuss the new laws, saying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not addressed the question raised by him on the nature of emergency warranating the very brief session.

In a letter to Vijayan, he had also stated that the government wanted the special session to “discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution”.



Vijayan had shot off a letter to Khan on Tuesday describing as regrettable his decision while asserting that the governor was bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers and that moving resolutions and conducting discussions in the assembly “cannot be regulated by gubernatorial powers”.

Kerala Law Minister A K Balan and Agricultural Minister V S Sunil Kumar had met the governor on Friday after the state government decided afresh to convene a one-day session to discuss and pass a resolution against the farm laws.

They had later said the interactionwas “positive”.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday to invite him for the customary policy address for the budget session beginning on January 8.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the governor and the speaker also discussed the December 31 session recommendation of the state cabinet to which Khan assured that an “appropriate decision” would be taken, assembly sources said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
by Press Trust of India
Result delays disrupt jobs, further studies for SPPU students
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 
by Abhay Khairnar
PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment
by Abhay Khairnar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.