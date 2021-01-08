Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala Assembly speaker’s personal staff appears before Customs

Kerala Assembly speaker’s personal staff appears before Customs

The Customs department on Thursday had served a notice to the official, K Ayyappan, at his residential address in Thiruvananthapuram, directing him to appear before the investigation team in Kochi.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Kochi

The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (in picture) had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago. (Facebook/@PSRKMLA)

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s assistant private secretary on Friday appeared before Customs officials probing the dollar smuggling cases in the state, sources said.

The Customs department on Thursday had served a notice to the official, K Ayyappan, at his residential address in Thiruvananthapuram, directing him to appear before the investigation team in Kochi.

Ayyappan was responsible for charting out the Speaker’s daily programmes and travel related matters.

Customs sources said Ayyappan was summoned to cross examine the evidence it had gathered into the alleged involvement of some powerful persons in connection with the smuggling of dollars.



The notice asking Ayyappan to appear for questioning was delivered at his residential address on Thursday after the Speaker maintained that his prior permission was required to interrogate a member of his personal staff.

The central agency had earlier issued summons to Ayyappan at his official address in connection with the probe into the case related to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate here to Muscat in Oman.

The Speaker had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.

Sreeramakrishnan has said he did not think that the central investigating agencies would question him.

“I am fully confident that there was no lapse from my side. So I have no anxiety,” he said on Thursday, adding that he would end his political career if it was proved that he had accepted even one rupee as bribe from anyone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
by Jayashree Nandi
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Kangana Ranaut, sister reach Bandra police station to record statement in sedition case
by Manish K Pathak
MG Hector 2021: Hinglish voice commands and all else that’s new. Watch video
IOC member raises question mark over Tokyo Olympics
by Associated Press
UK to use arthritis drug for severely ill coronavirus patients
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.