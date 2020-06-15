Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kerala / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena marries DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena marries DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

Around 25 people took part in the ceremony, which was held in Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:50 IST

By Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena. (Sourced)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T, married the president of the youth wing of the CPI(M), PA Mohammed Riyas, in a simple ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

At least 25 people participated in the ceremony, which was held in the chief minister’s official residence.

Veena is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru, and Riyas, an advocate and the president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena.



Shashi Tharoor, the Congress lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram, had tweeted about the wedding on Thursday, saying he had spoken with Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter’s marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and “love in the time of COVID” carries a special joy!” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Planning to visit Kerala: Read these govt guidelines before travelling to the state
Jun 15, 2020 13:07 IST
No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Rajasthan excise department restarts production of royal liquor
Jun 15, 2020 13:01 IST
‘I am a huge fan of his’: KL Rahul names Team India senior he is in awe of
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.