Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down

A CPI(M) leader admitted that the party was finding it difficult to defend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan after his son’s arrest on October 29, but Balakrishnan cited his ill-health as the reason for stepping down

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:09 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (HT Archive)

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down on Friday citing ill-health even as he has been under pressure following his son Bineesh Kodiyeri’s arrest in connection with a drugs case. A Vijayaraghavan will replace Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the state party committee said insisting the latter has gone on medical leave.

A CPI(M) leader admitted that the party was finding it difficult to defend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan after his son’s arrest on October 29 and subsequent raid at his house in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

The party earlier said parents cannot be blamed for the doings of their children and he will have to defend himself.

But the party has had to change its stance since details of Bineesh Kodiyeri’s interrogation were leaked to the media.

Also Read: ED, Kerala police lock horns over raid at house of CPM leader’s son

CPI(M) leader M V C Govindan said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has to seek further treatment. “So, he sought leave, and later the politburo and state committee approved it. Rest are wild interpretations,” he said.

Earlier, when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan went to the US twice for cancer treatment, his charge was not given to anyone.

