Home / Kerala / Kerala fixes tariff for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

Kerala fixes tariff for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

The per-day charges for treatment in private hospitals are Rs 2,300 in general ward, Rs 6,500 in ICU and Rs 11,500 in Ventilator ICU.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Thiruvananthapuram

On Monday, 702 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala as 745 patients under treatment have recovered from the disease. (ANI file photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that charges for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals fixed by the state government in consultation with the private hospitals are the lowest in the country.

The Chief Minister said, “In Kerala, treatment for Covid-19 is provided completely free of cost in government hospitals. Covid hospitals and Covid First-Line Treatment Centres also provide free meals to patients. Private hospitals are cooperating well with the government for Covid-19 treatment.”

“As of now, 44 non-functioning hospitals and 42 partially functioning hospitals in the private sector have been identified for taking over and will be converted for coronavirus treatment. More hospitals are coming forward to join hands with the government for coronavirus treatment as part of the Karunya Suraksha scheme,” he said.



Vijayan stated that CASP beneficiaries and government-referred Covid-19 patients will get free treatment from empanelled private hospitals. “A temporary empanelment facility has been set up exclusively for Covid-19 treatment,” he said.

He informed that 45 per cent of the 12,801 beds available in 101 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) are now occupied. He also announced that more CFLTCs are being prepared and additional manpower resources required will be mobilised.

On Monday, 702 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala as 745 patients under treatment have recovered from the disease. The total number of Covid cases confirmed in the state so far is 19,727 and there are 495 hotspots.

