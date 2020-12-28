Kerala: Gender Park to host 3-day global meet at Kozhikode in February

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Thiruvananthapuram

The Gender Park, in partnership with UN Women, is organising the second edition of International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) at Kozhikode in coming February, enablingstakeholders to engage with different aspects of sustainable entrepreneurships and social businesses.

The three-day conference, beginning on February 11, will be held at The Gender Parks Kozhikode campus in a partially- digital (hybrid) format, given the prevalence of Covid-19.

The focal theme is Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment, seeking to throw light on the critical linkages between entrepreneurship, economic growth and poverty reduction, a press release said.

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development K K Shailaja announced the conduct of the conference by releasing the brochure.

Present on the occasion were UN Women Deputy Country Representative Nishtha Satyam, Biju Prabhakar , Secretary, Social Justice and Women & Child Development, and Dr P T M Sunish, CEO of The Gender Park, an autonomous body under the state government.

Around 50 speakers, primarily industry experts and academics, will address the event featuring several delegates who include budding entrepreneurs and social innovators from national and international quarters. They will share knowledge and experiences.

Shailaja said the conference envisages an initiation of policy-level dialogue and gender-sensitive interventions for socially-inclined entrepreneurship models.

The Gender Park had in November 2015 hosted the first ICGE in association with UN Women.