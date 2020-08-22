Sections
Kerala gold scam: Steps taken to issue Interpol’s blue notices against accused, says NIA

Earlier yesterday, the bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was dismissed by a court in Kochi observing that the investigation in the matter is in its early stage.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 14:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kochi

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court. (PTI file photo)

In connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday told the special NIA Court in Kochi that four accused, against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued, are currently in UAE and, therefore, steps have been taken for issuing blue notices against them through Interpol.

‘‘The absconding accused Fazil Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Sidhiqul Akbar and Ahammed Kutty are in UAE. Therefore, non-bailable warrant against them has been obtained from this court. Steps have been taken for issuing blue notices against them through Interpol to secure them for investigation,” the NIA said informing the special court.

It further said that, “investigation has to be conducted abroad and interrogation into roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this crime.”

It also asserted that the motive of the accused and their associates in India and abroad besides the usage of proceeds of the offence “for terrorist activities in India and abroad are also under investigation.”



Swapna Suresh had moved the application seeking bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

During the hearing, the ED had informed the court that, “Swapna confessed to the enforcement that she had a role in the gold smuggling. The conspiracy has been found to have taken place in the country and abroad in the case. It is her responsibility to prove her innocence.”

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

Earlier, a special NIA court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

