Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala HC cancels bail of youth booked under UAPA for alleged links with Maoists

Kerala HC cancels bail of youth booked under UAPA for alleged links with Maoists

fter cancelling his bail, the court directed Thwaha Fasal, 23, to surrender before the trial court.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

File photo: Kerala High Court. (PTI)

The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside a lower court order granting bail to a youth from Kozhikode in north Kerala who was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

After cancelling his bail, the court directed Thwaha Fasal, 23, to surrender before the trial court. But the court did not cancel the bail of another youth Allan Shuhaib, 19, who was arrested along with Fasal two years ago. Active workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) said their arrest had whipped up a controversy and later both were expelled from the party.

Also read: Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks

Both were granted bail by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in last September after spending nine months in jail which was challenged by the NIA in the High Court. Arrested by the Kerala police in November 2019, later the case was handed over to the NIA and UAPA was slapped on them by the central agency.

A division bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and K Haripal accepted the contention of the NIA that Fasal, a journalism student, was involved with activities of the banned outfit and cancelled his bail. But the court said it was not interfering with the bail of Shuhaib at the moment considering his age and different degree of involvement. The court has also directed the NIA court to complete the trial within a year. Last year, the NIA court, while granting bail to them, observed that mere possession of notices or pamphlets were not solid evidence to prove their involvement with Maoists.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
by hindustantimes.com
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Covid vaccine prep in Delhi: Over 500 centres in phase-1
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ananya Panday, sunsets and dolphins feature in Ishaan’s Maldives video
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Pune police reach out to senior citizens by paying home visits
by Prachi Bari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.