Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kerala / Kerala: Junior doctors on Covid duty move high court seeking disbursement of salaries

Kerala: Junior doctors on Covid duty move high court seeking disbursement of salaries

The petition, filed by TS Krishna Priya and others, also sought a direction to ensure service conditions such as designation, salary, duty time, off day/ quarantine, leave, and holidays as granted to other doctors in the service of the state government forthwith.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kochi

According to the petition, even though the government has fixed a pay of Rs 42,000 to the junior doctors, not a penny has been disbursed to them till date and they are rendering their duty by spending money from their own pockets. (ANI file photo)

A group of eighteen junior doctors working on special duty to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala has moved the High Court seeking directions to the state government to immediately disburse their salaries along with arrears.

The petition, filed by TS Krishna Priya and others, also sought a direction to ensure service conditions such as designation, salary, duty time, off day/ quarantine, leave, and holidays as granted to other doctors in the service of the state government forthwith.

According to the petition, even though the government has fixed a pay of Rs 42,000 to the junior doctors, not a penny has been disbursed to them till date and they are rendering their duty by spending money from their own pockets.

“The illegality and discrimination that are being faced by the petitioners are not merely limited to the payment of remuneration. The consolidated payment fixed by the government is no way in par with what the similarly footed persons receive under the National Health Mission, National Rural Health Mission, and state service,” the plea filed on Wednesday said.



“Despite the fact that the service conditions of the petitioners would be communicated as decided by the government, till the date no orders have been issued by the state to lay down the service conditions. This causes grave illegality,” it added.

The plea said that the doctors are employed without any service rules or conditions and in addition to that, no designation has been given to the petitioners.

The petitioners have successfully completed their internship which was mandatory before getting registered for working as a certified medical practitioner, the plea said adding that the doctors are still being called interns and irrespective of the fact that after the awarding of registration, they are doctors qualified to practice medicine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Observe Muharram in simple manner, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid crisis
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Thane: New Patripool bridge work begins, traffic prohibited at night till August 24
Aug 20, 2020 16:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.