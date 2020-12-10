Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon

Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon

As per State Election Commission, while the total voting percentage was 43.36 per cent till 12.10 pm, Wayanad recorded the highest 45.17 per cent.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Kochi Kerala

As many as 7,255 candidates are competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi. (ANI)

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday.

As per State Election Commission, while the total voting percentage was 43.36 per cent till 12.10 pm, Wayanad recorded the highest 45.17 per cent.

Ernakulam recorded 42.98 per cent voting, Kottayam recorded 43.50 per cent, Thrissur 43.13 per cent, and Palakkad recorded 43.46 per cent voting till 12.10 pm. The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

In Kochi, Congress leader and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, along with wife Anna Linda, voted in the 40th Division of the municipal corporation.



Eden said people turning in large numbers for polling since the beginning of the day is an indication that their “sentiments” are against the state government.

“It is not usually so busy in the morning. Even during the COVID pandemic, people came to vote with such enthusiasm, indicating that their sentiment is against the state government. We are confident and optimistic that the people of Kochi who want development will vote for the UDF,” said Eden.

Actor Mammootty, who lives in Kochi, however, was not able to vote today because his name was missing from the voter list.

Polling for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies began at 7 am. As many as 12,643 polling booths have been set up with webcasting introduced in 473 problematic polling booths. A total of 63,187 personnel have been deployed for election duty.

The Ernakulam district, which includes the Kochi corporation, has 2,045 wards in 111 local bodies. As many as 3,132 polling booths have been set up in the district for 2,59,00,200 voters. There are 272 problematic booths, while 15,660 personnel have been deployed for election duty in the district.

As many as 7,255 candidates are competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi. Besides the corporation, the polls are being held at 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities and one district panchayat in Ernakulam.

The first of the three-phase election in the state witnessed a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent, with 98,57,208 voters, including 51,28,361 women, 47,28,489 men, 93 transgenders and 265 NRIs.

The final phase will be held on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST
Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Dec 10, 2020 16:17 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 for prelims exam released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download
Dec 10, 2020 16:27 IST
Uttarakhand HC seeks govt’s reply on mandatory online registration for Mahakumbh pilgrims
Dec 10, 2020 16:26 IST
Indian Oil boosts refinery run to 100% capacity in November
Dec 10, 2020 16:24 IST
Ellen Degeneres buys $49 mn house next to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Dec 10, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.