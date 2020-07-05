Kerala records 225 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 3,174 patients in Kerala have recovered from Covid-19. (ANI)

As many as 225 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228.

“Kerala recorded 225 new Covid-19 cases today. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,228,” said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.

A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of Covid-19 cases and 19,268 deaths.