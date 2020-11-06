Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala’s 3-phased local body election from December 8

Kerala’s 3-phased local body election from December 8

Commissioner V Bhaskaran said elections will be held in three phases between December 8 and 14.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers check EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). (PTI)

The Kerala Election Commission on Friday announced dates for local body elections, considered as the semi-final before the assembly elections which are due in six months.

Commissioner V Bhaskaran said elections will be held in three phases between December 8 and 14. The results will be announced on December 16. He said people who are infected with Covid-19 and quarantined can exercise their franchise through postal voting. Similarly, voting hours will be extended to two hours, 6 am to 6 pm.

In the first phase on December 4, polling will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts and second phase on December 10 will cover Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. The last phase on December 14 will cover four northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Karasagod.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 - Will exit polls hit the mark this time?

The main fight is between CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-controlled United Democratic Front but the BJP-led National Development Front will pose serious challenge in certain pockets, last few election statistics show. All three formations claimed advantage for them.

Usually, Left parties perform well in local body elections but this time situation is not rosy for them as the government is mired in several controversies. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar is in jail in connection with gold smuggling case and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri is in Bengaluru jail in connection with money laundering related to narcotics drug haul.

“Neck-deep in corruption, people will show the Left its place,” said state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran. But the Left front said voters will give a befitting reply to a malicious campaign unleashed by the Congress and BJP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Nov 06, 2020 18:11 IST
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
Nov 06, 2020 18:08 IST
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Nov 06, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

SRH vs RCB Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl
Nov 06, 2020 19:08 IST
Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings to be used as Covid-19 vaccination sites
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Delhi govt bans all types of firecracker from Nov 7 to 30
Nov 06, 2020 18:59 IST
Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi blasts use of bad language on OTT shows
Nov 06, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.