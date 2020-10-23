Kerala’s Covid-19 positivity rate thrice national average, triggers blame game

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said opposition was trying to discredit the government’s efforts in containment of Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

While the national test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid-19 infections showed a considerable dip at 4%, Kerala on Thursday recorded 13.33% TPR, more than triple the national average. Out of the 56,093 people tested in the state, 7,482 turned positive, showing a high infectivity rate, according to the data released by the state government.

But chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained that the state’s Covid-19 management was well under control. He said the state has got the lowest mortality rate in the country at 0.34% against the national average of 1.54%.

He further argued that the present spike in caseload was on expected lines and some people were out to discredit the state which managed the situation fairly well.

“All are working hard to contain the spread. But some people are in a race to balloon isolated incidents,” he said while referring to criticism by the opposition.

“It is like a wildfire. When it feels it is subsiding, it will spread to another area. Better than dousing fire, we have to ensure that fire doesn’t happen,” the CM said, before adding that in some areas, high positivity rate among children was quite worrying. In Thrissur, 692 children below the age of ten were tested positive for the disease in the last two months. The CM said experts were looking into it.

With 23 fatalities recorded on Thursday, the Covid-19 death toll in Kerala went up to 1,255. However, independent doctors claimed that the death toll was much higher as many deaths fail to find a place in the government’s list. According to medical expert Dr N M Arun, who tracks Covid-19 deaths in the state, the ‘actual’ toll was at 2,260.

The opposition Congress and the BJP have alleged that the government was fudging data to manipulate the records but the administration denied it stoutly saying the opposition was trying to discredit the state.

With 7,482 new cases registered on Thursday, the total number of infections in the state went up to 369,323. A total of 274,675 patients have recovered so far while the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 93,291.