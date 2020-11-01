Kerala’s test positivity rate remains high, state continues to top in active Covid-19 cases

Kerala on Sunday recorded a high test positivity rate (TPR) of 14.04 percent with 7,025 fresh cases, according to the data released by the state health minister’s office. In daily virus load and active cases, the state remained first surpassing Maharashtra.

A close look at the state’s statistics show at least half of the total 1,512 deaths took place in October. Similarly, 60 percent of the active cases (89,675) were reported last month.

The first state to report virus case in the country in January, the state was on the verge of flattening the curve in June but the situation changed after mid-September. The state’s over-confidence, Onam festivities and low test rates are main reasons cited for high positivity rate. Despite mounting caseload, the fatality rate is very low in the state, below 0.5 percent, against the national average of 1.40.

With 7,025 new cases, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally went up to 4,40,130, including 3,41,007 recovered patients and 89,675 active cases. With 26 fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,512. After 50,010 people were tested, 7,025 turned positive for the infection clocking a TPR of 14.04 percent. Experts have been asking the state to hike daily tests to one lakh but they remained between 50,000-60,000. When the rest of the country is showing a downward trend, Covid-19 cases are galloping in the state, statistics show.