Sections
Home / Kerala / Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

The state government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of disaster management along with four other members will look into several aspects that resulted in the fire and submit a report within a week, a notification issued by Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta stated.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes. (HT Photo)

The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a multi-departmental panel that will investigate the technical issues that caused fire at the state’s secretariat on Tuesday.

The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes.

The state government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of disaster management along with four other members will look into several aspects that resulted in the fire and submit a report within a week, a notification issued by Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta stated.

Opposition parties in Kerala alleged that the fire was deliberate in order to destroy key evidences in the infamous gold smuggling case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 20 people in the scandal so far.



Also read: Protests in Kerala as Opposition steps up pressure over secretariat fire

Though the FIR states that many files were destroyed, the ruling party and senior officers maintained that none of the important files related to the smuggling case and otherwise were lost and the fire at the secretariat was just a mere accident.

On Wednesday, Kerala witnessed protests, followed by tear-gas shelling, baton charging and sit-ins. Several districts headquarters turned into a war-zone as protesters clashed with cops and multiple injuries were reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather
Aug 27, 2020 09:18 IST
Ram Madhav’s Kashmir visit amid killing of BJP leaders and a political churn
Aug 27, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.