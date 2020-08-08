Kerala stares at flood havoc for third straight year

Unlike 2018 floods, when shutters of all major dams were opened together worsening the situation, this time officials are keeping a close watch on the water level. (PTI Photo)

At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents on Friday with the state looking at a possible flood for the third consecutive year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was keeping a close watch and army help will be sought if the situation deteriorated.

Red alert was declared in three districts -- Wayanad, Kozhikkode and Idukki-- and an orange alert in five districts. The metrological department said heavy rainfall will continue till Sunday.

The regional Met office in Thiruvananthapuram said a low pressure was brewing in the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to gain strength by Saturday triggering heavy rains till Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force has rushed six teams to Wayanad and Idukki, the worst affected districts this year.

Over the last two years, the state witnessed floods and a series of landslides during the monsoon, causing a considerable loss of lives.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, asked people to be more vigilant in view of twin threats of floods and the Covid-19 andemic. “Many areas received heavy rains and people living near the banks of rivers should be more careful. And it is better to avoid travel in hilly areas now,” said the CM.

The state irrigation department said all major rivers in the state are in spate and sluice gates of some dams will be opened to ease the pressure.

Unlike 2018 floods, when shutters of all major dams were opened together worsening the situation, this time officials are keeping a close watch on the water level.