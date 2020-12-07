Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week

Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week

Earlier, the state government had sought legal opinion and got the advice that its constitutional validity can be challenged in the apex court.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Kerala will move the Supreme Court against the new farm law in a couple of days, said state agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar. He said since agriculture falls in the concurrent list, new law encroaches upon the rights of states and it was against the federal structure of the country.

Earlier, the state government had sought legal opinion and got the advice that its constitutional validity can be challenged in the apex court. “Agriculture falls into the state list as per the seventh schedule of the constitution. States were not consulted before bringing such legislation and farmers’ bodies were also kept in the dark. We feel this legislation will only benefit big corporate houses engaged in the sector,” said Kumar.

Also read: Bharat Bandh - All you need to know about services that may be affected

The minister said the state will introduce an alternate mechanism, roping in agriculture co-operative societies and self-help groups in a big way. “Farmers are on the street for more than two weeks but their cries fall on deaf ears. The union government can’t go ahead like this, crushing farmers’ interests. Reeling under pandemic, now it brought in a fresh set of laws in the name of reforms,” he said.

But the BJP has criticised the decision saying it was a politically motivated move. “Kerala is not an agrarian state and it will be least affected. The state wants to score some political points. It is nothing but sheer drama,” said minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.

As the first phase of local body election is being held on Tuesday, Kerala is not participating in the nationwide bandh called by various farmers’ outfits. Usually, in the state, such protests turn a forced shutdown but political parties arrived at a consensus to facilitate smooth electioneering this time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Dec 07, 2020 19:15 IST
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Dec 07, 2020 18:58 IST
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips to historic low
Dec 07, 2020 19:49 IST
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Dec 07, 2020 18:17 IST

latest news

‘First series win for my country memorable and special’ tweets Natarajan
Dec 07, 2020 19:47 IST
44-yr-old 2-wheeler rider slips and falls to death in Yerawada
Dec 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Transpersons to be in third category in prison statistics: Delhi HC to NCRB
Dec 07, 2020 19:32 IST
Central team to visit Andhra Pradesh to investigate unknown disease
Dec 07, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.