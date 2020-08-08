Kozhikode airport rescue team will be tested for Covid-19: Kerala health minister

Sections
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi on Saturday over the crash-landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on Friday.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Thiruvananthapuram

“All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government will conduct Covid-19 tests of all,” said KK Shailaja. (PTI )

The Kerala government will conduct Covid-19 tests of all the people involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport as part of the precautionary measure, said KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister adding that they should go into self-quarantine.

"All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government will conduct Covid-19 tests of all," said KK Shailaja.

“All those who have participated in the rescue should inform the health department. Either contact the tollfree numbers--1056, 0471 2552056, or control rooms--0483 2733251, 2733252, 2733253, 0495 2376063, 2371471, 2373901. The health department is making a list of all those who participated in the rescue operations,” she added.

Two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident reached Kozhikode earlier today.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the accident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

