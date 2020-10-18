Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kerala / Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of Marthoma Christian community, passes away at 90

Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of Marthoma Christian community, passes away at 90

The Marthoma Christian community has considerable followers, many of whom saw Joseph Mar Thoma as a leader with vision and compassion who stood for the betterment of humanity.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 07:49 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Joseph Mar Thoma, head of the Marthoma Christian community, passed away on Sunday. He was 90-year-old at the time of his death. (SOURCED)

Joseph Mar Thoma, the spiritual head of the Marthoma Christian community, died in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta) district in Kerala in the early hours of Sunday. Joseph Mar Thoma was 90 at the time of his passing.

He was the head of the Marthoma Christian community since 2007. Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated celebrations on his 90th birth anniversary. The Marthoma Christian community has considerable followers, many of whom saw Joseph Mar Thoma as a leader with vision and compassion who stood for the betterment of humanity.

The Marthoma Syrian church is a reformed oriental Syrian church based in Kerala. The Marthoma Christian community community members believe they are the descendants of St. Thomas, one of Jesus Christ’s 12 apostles. The indigenised church also runs many educational and health institutions in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Oct 18, 2020 08:41 IST
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Oct 18, 2020 08:35 IST
Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air
Oct 18, 2020 08:04 IST
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Sadhguru meets Will Smith and his ‘wonderful family’, shares pics
Oct 18, 2020 08:46 IST
MU distance education institute to conduct first three backlog exams through Google forms
Oct 18, 2020 08:40 IST
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Oct 18, 2020 08:41 IST
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Oct 18, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.