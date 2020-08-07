Sections
Home / India News / Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Rescue officials are yet to reach the site of the accident as some roads washed off in the floods caused by the landslide.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:32 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala on August 9, 2019. (Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)

Many tea estate workers are feared trapped in Kerala’s Munnar after a massive landslide. The area has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days.

According to local authorities, the incident in Idukki district happened in the early hours of Friday. The area is totally cut off.

Rescue officials are yet to reach the site of the accident as some roads washed off in the floods caused by the landslide. “The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said.

More details are awaited.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPL travelling party comprising 162 people test negative for COVID-19
Aug 07, 2020 10:25 IST
Bihar is going to change ‘disha and dasha’ of India: Rahul Gandhi
Aug 07, 2020 10:23 IST
PM Modi on New National Education Policy Live Updates: Conclave on higher education reforms begins
Aug 07, 2020 10:25 IST
‘Dinosaur’ Sue snuck out to say hi to penguins Darwin and Izzy. Watch
Aug 07, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.