Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Many tea estate workers are feared trapped in Kerala’s Munnar after a massive landslide. The area has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days.

According to local authorities, the incident in Idukki district happened in the early hours of Friday. The area is totally cut off.

Rescue officials are yet to reach the site of the accident as some roads washed off in the floods caused by the landslide. “The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said.

More details are awaited.