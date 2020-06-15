Sections
Murder convict’s presence at wedding of Kerala CM’s daughter kicks up row

The marriage of Veena Vijayan with CPI (M) youth wing president PA Mohammed Riyas was solemnised at a simple function at the official residence of the CM in the morning.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:58 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Sabir Hussain, Hindsutan Times Thiruvananthapuram

There were less than 30 people at the wedding. Under Unlock 1 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people can attend a wedding. (Sourced)

The presence of a murder convict at Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena’s marriage on Monday has kicked up a big controversy. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it was a serious security lapse and sought an explanation from the CM.

The marriage of Veena Vijayan with CPI (M) youth wing president PA Mohammed Riyas was solemnised at a simple function at the official residence of the CM in the morning. After the wedding when photos were circulated, the BJP alleged that one of the invitees Mohamad Hashim was undergoing a jail term in a murder case and was out on parole.

“The Supreme Court had sentenced him to seven-year jail in 2017. He was out on parole because of the Covid-19 pandemic. How can a convict come to the official residence and rub shoulders with the CM? It is a big security lapse,” said BJP spokesman Sandeep Warrier.

Though the High Court had acquitted him in the case in 2017 the Supreme Court had awarded him 7-year jail term. Warrier said the party will move the court to cancel his parole.



Hashim said he was closely related to Riyas and he did not flout parole norms. But CPM insiders said many leaders are upset with the failure of the intelligence wing. The CM also holds the home portfolio.

There were less than 30 people at the wedding. Under Unlock 1 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people can attend a wedding. Veena is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru, and Riyas, an advocate and the president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram took to Twitter to bless the couple.

“Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter’s marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and “love in the time of COVID” carries a special joy!” he tweeted.

