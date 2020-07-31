Sections
Muslims in Kerala celebrate a low-key Bakrid amid Covid-19 pandemic

Not more than 100 people are to allowed in large mosques, and strict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers are required to be followed, according to the guidelines by the government.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Thiruvananthapuram

Devotees offering prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha as Kerala celebrates Eid-al-Adha in Malappuram on Friday. (ANI Photo )

The Muslim community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Bakrid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adhering to the strict health protocols laid down by the government.

As per the guidelines, 100 people would be allowed in large mosques, but strict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers have to be followed.

Mosques in containment zones cannot allow people to perform the namaz.

Large Idgahs have not been allowed this year due to the pandemic.



The famed sweet market (Mittayi theruvu) in Kozhikode which usually bustles with activity during the Id festival, wore a deserted look as it is in a containment zone.

 

In his Eid greetings, governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished all Keralites and said, “May Bakrid, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support, both in our daily lives and in our fight against COVID-19.” Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the people on the occasion.

