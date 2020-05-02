Sections
Home / Kerala / On re-opening liquor shops, bars in Kerala, minister says no urgency

On re-opening liquor shops, bars in Kerala, minister says no urgency

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

A man walks after buying a newspaper at a bus terminus which has been shut down for more than a month as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala, India. (AP)

The Kerala government has not taken any decision on re-opening of bars and state-run beverages outlets or resume online sale of liquor that were shut owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, state Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

The Home Ministry had said sale of liquor, paan and tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum of six feet in social distancing; not over five people at one time at the shop.

Ramakrishnan told reporters that the state government has given instructions to clean and disinfect the state-run beverage outlets before re-opening and make arrangements so that those coming there should be able to maintain social distancing and other health precautions.



“However, we have not taken any decision regarding the re-opening of the beverages outlets after May 4. There is no urgency in taking a decision now. We will evaluate the Centre’s guidelines and decide accordingly,” he said.

“In case we need to implement strict restrictions somewhere, we will do that,” he said.

Following the lockdown protocol, the Left government had closed all the liquor shops since March 24.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
May 02, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts
May 02, 2020 14:55 IST
Kim Jong Un reminds world of nuclear threat at fertilizer plant
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
Models kill their modelling dreams, seek alternate career options
May 02, 2020 14:53 IST
On re-opening liquor shops, bars in Kerala, minister says no urgency
May 02, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.