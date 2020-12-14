Poll body seeks Kerala CM’s explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine offer

Kerala State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran on Monday sought an explanation from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for announcing free Covid-19 vaccine on the eve of the final phase of local body elections in the state.

Earlier, opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had petitioned the election body saying it was a clear breach of poll code of conduct. Talking to newsmen, Bhaskaran said the commission has sought an explanation from the CM and further action will be taken based on his reply.

When asked whether the CM’s action violated the poll code of conduct or not, the commissioner said everything will be decided after getting his reply. While addressing a press conference in Kannur (north Kerala) on Saturday, the CM had said the Covid-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala.

“No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government,” he told media, inviting a volley of criticism from the opposition parties. They said he made the announcement deliberately to influence voters. But the ruling CPI(M) had brushed aside protest saying the CM was only responding to questions from the media. The party said its manifesto already carried the promise of free vaccine and it was nothing new.

Meanwhile, the final phase of local body election witnessed a big turnout on Monday. Going by the latest statistics of the election commission, it is likely to cross 80 per cent.

Nearly 90 lakh voters exercised their franchise to elect 354 local bodies and two corporations, Kozhikkode and Kannur. CM Vijayan cast his vote at Junior Basic School in Pinarayi village along with his family members. After exercising his vote, the CM said the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will better its tally this time as people will give a befitting reply to a malicious campaign unleashed by opposition Congress and BJP.

The main fight is between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-controlled United Democratic Front but the BJP-led National Development Front is posing a serious challenge to both in certain pockets. All three formations claimed advantage for them. Results will be announced on Wednesday. The local body election assumed much significance because it is considered a semi-final before the assembly elections due in four months.