Poll bugle of apolitical outfits worries mainstream parties in Kerala

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is seen with non profit organization Twenty20's chief coordinator Sabu M George at a function for handing over the keys of 37 houses, rebuilt by Twenty20 at Najarallur in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, Kochi, in 2018. (PTI Photo/File)

In the midst of local body elections, considered a semi-final clash before the assembly polls, due in six months, rise of many apolitical outfits worries mainstream political parties in Kerala. Taking a cue from Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, the first corporate-run local body in the state, many independent outfits have mushroomed, posing a serious challenge to the well-entrenched political outfits.

Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnetam (TVM), a party floated by chamber of commerce, youngsters and techies is the latest to join the bandwagon of apolitical outfits. The TVM has decided to field candidates for all 100 seats of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and has started a crowd-funding platform to fund its election campaign. It has invited applications for candidates and formed a body of experts to wet their forms.

“Clamour of change is our slogan. We are fed up with empty promises and unfinished tasks. Growing opposition to privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport forced us to sit up and think. We want development and change,” said one of the founders of the TVM, Raghuchandran Nair. He said the organisation will field youth with good educational background, activists and those aware of local issues as its candidates.

He said many trade bodies, youth outfits and other outfits like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Medical Association (IMA), NRI Returnees Association, various residents’ associations and Lions and Rotary clubs have pledged their support to the fledgling outfit. Another office-bearer said more than 5,000 techies form part of the organisation. The TVM said it will bring out a manifesto next week spelling out its aims and initiatives.

In port city Kochi, apolitical outfits ‘V4Kochi’ and ‘Thrikkara Jana Munettam’ have announced their candidates for many wards. Many green, anti-graft activists and NGOs are backing these organisations. Most of these outfits admit that the success of the Twenty20 experiment is their inspiration.

Twenty20 is a non profit organisation floated by a corporate house (Kitex group) that swept power in a tiny village in Kizhakkambalam on the outskirts of Kochi in 2016 local body polls. It came as a surprise for the politically-aware state and many dubbed the outfit as an irritant in the vibrant political climes but results are there to see in the semi-agrarian panchayat, home to 36,000 residents.

Houses for the needy, free wifi connections, better medical facilities, nutritional food for pregnant women and wedding gifts for girls, the Twenty20 governance stamp was visible everywhere. When Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari visited the panchayat to open a food security market in 2017, where edible items were sold at half the market price, he was bowled over and sanctioned Rs 42 crore to develop roads in the village.

“Kizhakkambalam is a role model. We should replicate it in the whole country,” the minister had said.

This time also, the Twenty20 outfit is planning to contest all seats and spread its wings beyond Kizhakkambalam. “We are here to stay. Besides Kizhakkambalam, we are contesting in four other neighbouring local bodies,” said local body president Jincy Aji.

Though villagers are happy, politicians are not amused. There were many attempts to split the party but it withstood pulls and pressures, they say.

“It is not a healthy trend,” said CPI(M) leader A Ananthan adding ‘corporatisation of politics’ will pose a big threat to democracy. A senior Congress leader from the area also said it was a warning signal for the whole political class. What really worries them is that the apolitical spirit let loose by Twenty20 has started spreading to other areas also.