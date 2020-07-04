SNDP’s influential leader Natesan questioned over close aide’s suicide

Natesan, is the general secretary of the SNDP for around 25 years. (Twitter)

The Kerala police on Friday questioned Vellapally Natesan, a prominent Ezhava community leader and the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), in connection with the alleged suicide of his close aide on June 24.

The SNDP is a charitable organisation that works for the socio-economic uplift of the Ezhavas, one of the dominant caste groups in Kerala.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the close aide, was recovered after his death that reportedly blamed Natesan and his family members for his death.

Initially, the police were not willing to interrogate the powerful leader, who enjoys a rapport with all Kerala politicians cutting across party lines, but later they relented after the aide’s family members threatened to launch an agitation.

They have raised a demand for a probe by a central agency, citing a lack of faith in the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police.

Though Natesan is considered close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his son Thushar Vellapally is the convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)--led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had defeated Thushar, who contested as an NDA candidate, in 2019 parliamentary polls from north Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

There are many cases pending against Natesan and his family in connection with an SNDP micro-finance scam.

One of the cases was filed by former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan in 2015.

In the complaint, Achuthanandan had alleged Natesan swindled crores of rupees through the microfinance scheme run by the SNDP.

Natesan, who is the general secretary of the SNDP for around 25 years, has evaded the long arm of the law for all these years, because of his fickle political allegiance and as the powerful leader of the Ezhava community, which comprises around 20% of the state population and by extension a sizeable vote bank for all parties, but more significantly for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In 2016, the state vigilance department had filed a case against him and made Natesan as the first accused.

A petition was filed in Kerala high court (HC) after the case dragged on, and then the court directed the vigilance and crime branch to complete the probe in a time-bound manner.

The deceased close aide was one of the accused in the case and the crime branch had grilled him on several occasions.

The suicide note has a reference to the case, as he had alleged that there was a concerted move to make him a scapegoat in a bid to save the other accused, including Natesan.

On Thursday, the close aide’s family members held a press conference in Alappuzha and alleged that they were under tremendous pressure to go slow in pursuing the cause of his suicide.

However, they vowed to move court, if the police failed to ensure justice to them.

Thushar has blamed the deceased and alleged that he swindled Rs 15 crore, which made him die by suicide, as he was scared of an imminent arrest.

His family members refuted Thushar’s allegations and threatened to launch an agitation seeking the arrest of the “corrupt” father and son.

VM Sudheeran, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, who had often crossed swords with Natesan in the past, has also sought his arrest.

“I hope the long arm of the law will reach him at least this time,” he said.

But other leaders are yet to react to the raging controversy.

The police have grilled Natesan for three hours and his interrogation is likely to continue.